Assumption Parish continues manhunt for a rape suspect

ASSUMPTION PARISH (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are continuing the manhunt for a man with two arrest warrants, with the most recent being for rape.

Deputies pursued 28-year-old Trey Rentrop into the swamp area of Bayou L'Ourse.

They later tracked Rentrop in Donner with the assistance Terrebone deputies, however, he fled once again into the swamp.

Police say additional charges are pending following yesterday incident.