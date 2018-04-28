Arrest Warrant Issued for alleged S. 3rd Street Shooter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, LA - An arrest warrant has been issued for Deajhon Wright for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in connection to the shooting that happened Friday in the 1200 block of S. 3rd Street. He is considered armed and dangerous and has an active arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm from an incident on Bonner Drive.

Below is the full release:

The Monroe Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Deajhon Wright for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in reference to a shooting that occurred on April 27, 2018 in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street. Wright also has an active arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm from an incident earlier this month on Bonner Drive. Wright is known to frequent the Burg Jones Lane area. Please call 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 388-2274 (CASH) if you know the whereabouts of Wright.