ARCO fundraiser to continue serving those with disabilities

By: Chelsea Jones

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 07:04 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 08:05 AM CST

(02/22/18) A vision that started over 50 years ago to provide inclusion for those dealing with developmental disabilities is still alive and well. 

Thursday at Catfish Charlies ARCO held a fundraiser to continue the legacy. 

On a daily basis, ARCO meets the needs of babies, youth, and adults that need additional resources. 

Representatives shared that they desperately need help to continue serving those in need in the community. "We're in the fight for our lives. Due to state cuts, we have a hard time making ends meet. Normally ARCO needs to raise about a quarter million dollars a year [but] we could be looking at a half a million dollars and we don't think we can raise that much money," said President of ARCO Tery Duke.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to ARCO click here.

