UPDATE: Victim identified in Swartz shooting, shooter arrested

By: Kyla Scott

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 09:44 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 09:50 AM CST

SWARTZ, La. - (02/24/18) UPDATE: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department confirm that Alyssa Neitz, 17, was shot by a 13 year old male. His identity is not being released due to his age. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, February 23 on Curtis Road. 

Neitz was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An arrest has been made of a 13 year old juvenile and he is charged with negligent homicide. He is being held at Green Oaks Detention Center. 

------ 

A shooting in Ouachita Parish Friday has left one person dead.

According to a spokesperson with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's office the shooting happened just before 4:00 pm in the Swartz-Fairbanks area.

The victim has not been identified and no further details have been released at this time.  

KTVE/KARD will continue to follow this story and provide update as information becomes available. 


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected