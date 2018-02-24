UPDATE: Victim identified in Swartz shooting, shooter arrested
SWARTZ, La. - (02/24/18) UPDATE: The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department confirm that Alyssa Neitz, 17, was shot by a 13 year old male. His identity is not being released due to his age. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, February 23 on Curtis Road.
Neitz was pronounced dead at the scene.
An arrest has been made of a 13 year old juvenile and he is charged with negligent homicide. He is being held at Green Oaks Detention Center.
A shooting in Ouachita Parish Friday has left one person dead.
According to a spokesperson with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's office the shooting happened just before 4:00 pm in the Swartz-Fairbanks area.
The victim has not been identified and no further details have been released at this time.
KTVE/KARD will continue to follow this story and provide update as information becomes available.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
