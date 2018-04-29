A cold day for cold cuts: Subway to close nearly 500 locations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATON ROUGE, La (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) - Our days of having access to eat fresh will become limited very soon, according to a statement released by the popular fast food sandwich chain Wednesday.

Company officials expect to close up to 500 stores in the U.S. after rolling out a revitalization plan that will require franchise owners to invest more in their operations.

According to CNN, all Subway stores are franchise owned, rather than owned by the company.

The plans to revamp locations include adding self-service kiosks, more comfortable seating, Wi-Fi and USB charging ports.

In February, Subway also announced plans for a loyalty program to win back customers and stem slumping sales.

Store closings are new for Subway. It had a net loss of more than 350 US stores in 2016, the first year in the company's history that it trimmed rather than increased its number of stores.

The privately held company has yet to disclose its 2017 store count, but there were reports of hundreds of store closings.