WASHINGTON, D.C. - (2/23/2018) A large amount of federal money is coming to Caldwell Parish to improve the quality of water. On Friday, Dr. Ralph Abraham's office sent out a press release detailing the funding.

The $3.2 million will go to the Vixen Water System from the United States Department of Agriculture for major upgrades to the system.

The money includes a $2.2 million grant and a $1 million loan. That loan will be paid back over 40 years with a 2.125% interest rate.

During an interview in Monroe on Thursday, Congressman Abraham told NBC 10 that he has proposed the Revitalize Rural America Act. The act aims to help local government with infrastructure issue to deal directly with the federal government to find funding.

Abraham said the act would allow local mayors and police juries to bypass the state for federal money. "Whether that's a road or a bridge, water infrastructure, or rural broadband. Take the state out of it." said Abraham. "Take as much of the federal government out of it as you can, and let the local people do what they know needs to be done with that money."

The Vixen Water System serves about 300 rural customers, and it has been under an administrative order from the Department of Health and Hospitals because of ongoing issues with the system.

"The Vixen Water System greatly needs these USDA funds so that it can better deliver the quality of water the customers deserve. I appreciate Sec. Sonny Perdue and the USDA for awarding these funds that will help the people of Caldwell Parish," Dr. Abraham said.

Large grants like the one the Vixen Water System is receiving are increasingly rare, and most small towns only have access to loans or lesser grants, which is problematic given the number of water and other infrastructure needs facing rural communities throughout rural Louisiana. Dr. Abraham has introduced a bill, the Revitalize Rural America Act, that aims to fix this problem.

Dr. Abraham's bill would take $2.1 billion in Department of Transportation money currently set aside for urban wish-list projects, like bike paths and botanical gardens, and redirect it into a grant program that specifically goes toward water, road and broadband Internet projects in rural America.

"No American should worry about the quality of their water while the government is building gardens in cities. Flowers are nice, but clean water is necessary. My bill gives a much-needed boost to funds available to rural America so that our local municipalities can address their infrastructure needs that have mostly been ignored by Washington," Dr. Abraham said.