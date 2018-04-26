2 High Trampoline Park opens in Ruston

RUSTON, La. - (4/26/2018) There is now a new place for kids and adults to bounce around is now open in the Arklamiss. 2 High Trampoline Park held a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning.

They say their variety of things you can do inside sets them apart. Everything from being a Ninja, Basketball Star, Dodgeball Champion, and Zero Gravity Jumper.

Co-owner Cindy Ludwig says "We think our park is very unique in offering several different things to offer our people here. Any ages from toddler all the way up. We have different parts of the park. The ninja course, which is very good. The dodgeball area, which is a very competitive area in our park, along with open jump, basketballs, and we have five birthday party rooms."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

They are also looking at forming a dodgeball tournament starting in the summer. 2 High is open 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursdays; 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sundays. They are closed on Mondays.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.