$122M in homeowner aid awarded to Louisiana flood victims

By: Megan Neighbors

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 08:55 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 08:55 PM CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s homeowner rebuilding program has awarded $122 million in grants to victims of the 2016 floods that hit much of the state.

New figures about the Restore Louisiana program were released recently, announcing that 4,200 homeowners have been awarded aid for rebuilding so far.

The $1.3 billion homeowner assistance program was created with federal recovery dollars to help those with damage from the March and August 2016 floods.

More than 46,000 people have taken the survey that is the first step to determining eligibility. The Edwards administration has been trying to encourage more people to fill it out, knowing that about 100,000 homes were estimated to have been damaged by the floods.

The survey is available at www.restore.la.gov or by phone 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at 866-735-2001

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Santa Tracker 2017
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Santa Tracker 2017

  • Ryan Honda Gas Card Giveaway
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ryan Honda Gas Card Giveaway

  • Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected