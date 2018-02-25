Elderly Man Dead in Arkansas After Severe Storms

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KARK - (2/24/18) -- Clay County (AR) An elderly man died Saturday when a strong storm blew away his trailer home.

According to KAIT-TV, 83-year-old Charles Foster was inside the home along Highway 90 in northeastern Arkansas when it was damaged by high winds.

Sheriff Terry Miller told KAIT-TV the trailer was found in a pond in the backyard.

Clay County was under a tornado warning at one point in the evening Saturday. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed a twister.