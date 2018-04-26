Scarlett Garcia - Account Executive

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Originally from Southern Louisiana, Scarlett moved to Monroe to pursue her degree of Fine Arts from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. After graduating in the winter of 2012, Scarlett got her start in advertising with BayouLife Magazine as a Sales Executive and Event Photographer. She went on to work for Michael Kors in Retail Development, gaining experience in branding and design. After her engagement, to her husband Matthew, Scarlett moved back to Monroe, LA in 2016 to pursue her passion for photography. Scarlett now runs her own business as a freelance photographer. She is passionate about meeting new people and living life to the fullest. Through her position at KTVE/KARD, she hopes to help local business thrive in today’s market and the ArkLaMiss!