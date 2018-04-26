Brenda Zuber - Account Executive

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Brenda is a local sales account executive at KARD FOX14, Providing services for KTVE NBC10.

Brenda brings 13 years of sales experience that started in the healthcare sector. She enjoys meeting new people and always looking to help clients in the local community grow and be successful.

Brenda is a native of West Monroe, born and raised, attended West Monroe High School as well as Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM) in business. She has a wonderful daughter Corey, and spends her spare time at Crossfit and socializing with friends. Brenda looks forward to meeting new clients and helping their businesses thrive in the ArkLaMiss.